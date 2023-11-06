Today at VMware Explore I have launched a new version of the Horizon Golden Image Deployment Tool aka hgidt. This new version is a complete rewrite of the old one as I moved the code base to Python. As base I used a converted framework of the old tool (using ChatGpt :D) in Tkinter and my existing python module for Horizon.
Why the rewrite?
I decided for a rewrite as I wante dto be able to publish the tool as an app and most anti malware tools will flag an exeutable that turns out to be a powershell script as malicious. Besides that I thought it would be easier to make the tool more flexible and more important faster. I also wanted to be able to use it from a mac. While the tool itself works flawless when started as a script I did run into issues compiling it into a Mac App so for now I don’t have that yet.
Changes
Switch from Powershell 7 to Python
replaced the selector for machines to deploy a secondary image to to a dropdown and number for amount or percentage of machines
published as an executable
Credentials storing made optional
Moved storing of credentials to the local credentials store
Connect button connects and gets info for both VDI & RDS
Where can I get it?
For now a zip file with the executable (and a ton of other files, it was either that or a slower starting app.) can be found on my Github which also has my (messy) source code.
Did anything change in how I use it?
Only some tiny bits like the option that I added to store the password or not and some slight changes on the VDI/RDS but I think these will be self explanatory.
Pics or it didn’t happen
The VDI & RDS Tabs after connecting. Take note of the already selected resizing options. These will be read from the current config so you get the same size when redeploying.
Todo list & bugs
FIx the percentage of machines that sometimes fails
add more logging
find a method to package into an app for macos
Used Python Modules
These are the modules I am using in this application
